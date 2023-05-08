Merrimac Ferry opens for 2023 season; crosses Wisconsin River

article

The Merrimac Ferry is open for the 2023 season, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced on Monday, May 8.

The free ferry shuttles Wisconsin Highway 113 vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians across the Wisconsin River between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County.

Each trip is about seven minutes long.

Merricac Ferry ridership guidelines