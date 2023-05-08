Merrimac Ferry opens for 2023 season; crosses Wisconsin River
article
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - The Merrimac Ferry is open for the 2023 season, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced on Monday, May 8.
The free ferry shuttles Wisconsin Highway 113 vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians across the Wisconsin River between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County.
Each trip is about seven minutes long.
Merricac Ferry ridership guidelines
- Ferry passengers are encouraged to remain in vehicles.
- Motorcyclists should stay in their respective boarding lane and stay single file during the crossing.
- Pedestrians and bicyclists are allowed on the ferry.
- Passengers are asked to maintain distance of at least six feet from other ferry users throughout the trip. Use of face coverings is advised, and appreciated.
- Any sanitization of the railings as passengers continue to load and unload will be up to individual riders, and we encourage passengers to bring hand sanitizer.
- The restroom building at the Merrimac Ferry landings are open.