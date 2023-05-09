Mequon yards destroyed, truck driver sought

Mequon police are searching for a truck driver after a trail of destruction was left behind in a quiet neighborhood.

The fog Tuesday morning, May 9 added to the mystery initially.

"It was dark," said Laura Brunner. "All I could see was that it was big. Looked black at the time."

What was left behind was eventually clear as day.

"I woke up this morning and saw our stop sign was down, and our street sign was down and all the tracks of the semi going through our yard," said Brunner.

Mequon police say a truck driver destroyed Brunner's yard.

"Kinda bummed," said Brunner. "It’s spring. We are excited to get our yard up."

Police said the semi driver continued for three blocks, going through a number of yards just east of I-43 and Mequon Road around 11:30 p.m.

"The fact that it could have been during the daytime would have been bad for us, definitely, with kids," said Drew Johnson.

Police said one doorbell camera captured the truck, but the license plate and identity of the driver were hidden beneath the fog.

"It was kind of eerie just because it wasn’t something normal," said Johnson.

Police are recommending charges that include damage to property. If you know anything, give them a call.