Mequon police chase, man accused also charged in fatal crash

Ozaukee County prosecutors have now charged a Milwaukee man with fleeing a traffic stop in Mequon last November.

The accused is 30-year-old Paul Vinson who, a few weeks after he got away in Mequon, was charged in a Waukesha County pursuit and rollover crash that killed two of his sons. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

The Ozaukee County case started with a traffic stop at Port Washington and Donges Bay the night of Nov. 7, 2023. According to a criminal complaint, a man later identified as Vinson was the driver, and there was a woman in the front passenger seat and two kids in the back seat. An officer noted the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The complaint states Vinson verbally identified himself as "Kevin Briuce" and did not have a driver's license on him. As the officer was trying to confirm the front passenger's information and inquiring about the smell of marijuana, Vinson began to roll up the window. When the officer told Vinson to get out, the complaint states he instead sped off and almost ran over the officer's foot.

A pursuit then began southbound on Port Washington Road. The complaint states the officer was going 83 mph in the 35 mph zone and was unable to catch up to the fleeing vehicle as it turned at County Line Road and onto I-43 southbound. The chase was then called off.

Police used a phone number and a Wisconsin Department of Transportation photograph to identify Vinson as the driver. Police were also able to identify the woman in the passenger's seat, and went to her address on Nov. 14, 2023. The complaint states Vinson looked at the officer through a front window and asked if the officer had a warrant. He then turned off the lights and never came to the door.

In all, Vinson is charged with attempting to flee/elude police, obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping. He is yet to appear in court on those charges.