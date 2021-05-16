Mequon parents protest mask rules

Parents in Mequon rallied outside of the school district office Sunday, May 16, upset about the school mask policy and looking to see it changed.

Dozens who came out on the eve of a school board meeting said they wanted to send a message that their children should have a choice when it comes to masking.

They rallied outside the Mequon-Thiensville School District office.

"The masks are really a cause of anxiety, of depression, of fear," said Amber Schroeder, organizer. "It’s a socialization blocker."

Parents came together ahead of Monday's school board meeting, asking the district to change the masking policy.

"The masks have now become optional for vaccinated adults, and there’s some confusion about what that means for our children who aren’t able to get a vaccine," said Schroeder.

The parents of students of all ages said they should be the ones deciding what's best for their child.

"If I want them masked all day, and if some people want to still wear them, that’s OK too, and if you don’t, that’s OK too," said Lisabeth Dayan, parent.

This has been a debate in several area districts. In Waukesha, district leaders made masks optional, while Cedarburg school district leaders opted to keep the mask mandate in place. As the Pfizer vaccine becomes available for more children and after the CDC updated masking guidelines Milwaukee Public Schools officials said masks and social distancing will remain in all schools.

"I think we need to act on this immediately so it doesn’t roll over into the next school year," said Karina Prunskus, parent.

Parents in Mequon said want to see change now, but that is up for the school board to decide.

"The message here today is to have a choice," said Dayan.

The parents said they also want to see contact tracing eliminated, saying too many healthy kids are missing school.

The virtual school board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday.