Changes to COVID-19 protocols for School District of Waukesha

The School District of Waukesha's Board of Education approved Wednesday, May 12 several motions that will impact day-to-day activities for the remainder of the school year and summer school through the month of July as related to COVID-19 mitigation.

These changes are effective immediately and include the following:

Temperature Checks - The Board of Education approved the elimination of temperature checks for students and staff as they arrive for their school day.

Face Coverings/Masks - The Board of Education voted that masks will no longer be mandatory, but optional for all students, staff, and all other persons on all School District of Waukesha properties and applies to all SDW functions, activities, athletics, and all modes of student transportation.

Athletics - When traveling, the host school expectations must be followed along with WIAA expectations for the tournament series.

Transportation - Due to federal regulations, face masks must still be worn on all school buses.

Bubblers and Field Trips - The Board of Education voted to reopen bubblers/water fountains and to allow field trips this spring and summer.

Recess - The Board of Education approved a motion that eliminates any COVID-19 based restrictions on classes of students playing together at recess.

Principal Discretion - The Board of Education approved that school principals have full discretion regarding physical barriers and the cleaning and quarantine of library books and personal items at their school.

Attendance Limits - The Board of Education voted to end any attendance limits due to COVID-19 for any upcoming school events.

