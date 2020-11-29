Mequon nursery has Christmas 'Trees for Less'

Finding the right Christmas tree
At Trees for Less, there are many different options of Christmas trees for you to choose from. Find out which one is right for your household.
MEQUON, Wis. - A lot goes into finding the right Christmas tree to bring home for the holiday. In Mequon, one nursery is eager to help you find the best one.
Tips for cutting down your Christmas tree
Picking out your tree is the easy part, here's what you need to know when you go to cut it down.
Caring for your Christmas tree
So, you found your perfect tree, it survived the trek home... now what? Here's how to make sure your tree is in tip-top shape for the season.
How to remove the tree from your home
The trickiest part of the season is getting the tree to the curb. Trees for Less has the trick on how to do it.