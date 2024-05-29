Mequon crash involving motorcycle; man dead, woman injured

article

A Mequon crash left a 52-year-old man dead on Wednesday morning, May 29.

Police were called to Port Washington Road, between Mequon and Highland, around 9:15 a.m. Officers found a car with damage to its driver's side and a damaged, three-wheeled motorcycle.

The 52-year-old man, who police said was the motorcycle's operator, was lying in the road. He died at the scene despite life-saving attempts from first responders.

Police said the driver of the car, a 75-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.