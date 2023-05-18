Mequon lawn mowing dispute, police shooting, 86-year-old dead

Court documents detail what led Mequon police to shoot and kill an 86-year-old man Wednesday, May 17 near Bonniwell and Riverland Road.

The state Department of Justice is investigating the shooting and not providing further information.

The quiet, rural, dead-end road in Ozaukee County was anything but Wednesday afternoon, as law enforcement filled the neighborhood.

It began around 3:30 p.m. when police were called by a neighbor of 86-year-old Pietro Lalicata. Court filings say the neighbor was mowing his lawn when he saw Lalicata on his porch, yelling and holding a gun.

Police presence on Bonniwell in Mequon

The neighbor said he heard a gunshot and believed bullets hit within 20 feet of them.

Police tried to contact Lalicata, but filings say his phone was going to voicemail. Family told police there were as many as 30 guns in the home.

The area quickly filled with activity, keeping some neighbors on edge with worry.

"I’ve been trying to get home for the past three hours down my road," said Jennifer Mackinnon. "I’ve never seen like, SWAT teams and armored vehicles like this going down a quiet road in Mequon, so I’m very shocked, and I just hope everyone’s OK."

Police shooting on Bonniwell in Mequon

During the response, prosecutors charged Lalicata and got a warrant. Police were waiting on the county's response team to arrive, but police said Lalicata came out and started shooting at officers.

On Thursday, quiet returned to Bonniwell Road, with inquisitive neighbors left wondering what happened and why.

The Ozaukee County medical examiner said an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.