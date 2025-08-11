Mequon Jewish Food Festival fosters unity, cultural understanding

The Jewish Food Festival is back today at Noon and it will be filled with a family-friendly gathering that fosters community unity and cultural understanding. Brian Kramp is in Mequon with a sneak peek at today’s festival for foodies.
MILWAUKEE - The Jewish Food Festival is back on Monday, Aug. 11, and it will be filled with a family-friendly gathering that fosters community unity and cultural understanding.
And of course, there will be delicious food as well!
It opens at noon and runs to 7 p.m. at Rotary Park in Mequon.
Check out the menu and other activities you can take part in.
