Mequon condo fire: Neighbors describe explosion, woman on fire

The Brief A woman was taken to a hospital after a Mequon fire on Sunday. It happened on Ivy Court, off Greenbrier Lane just west of Port Washington Road. The woman suffered second-degree burns.



A woman was taken to a hospital with second-degree burns after a Mequon fire on Sunday, March 2.

What we know:

It happened on Ivy Court, off Greenbrier Lane just west of Port Washington Road, around 3:30 p.m. Southern Ozaukee Fire Battalion Chief Rick Lemke said the condominium fire was upgraded to a second box alarm.

Fire officials said the women who live in the unit where the fire started are elderly sisters. One of them suffered second-degree burns.

What we don't know:

Lemke said the status of the woman who was burned is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The State Fire Marshal will handle the investigation.

What they're saying:

One resident told FOX6 News she ran to help her upstairs neighbors, one of whom was on fire.

"I found the ladies above me, one of them was on fire a little bit," said Elizabeth Clayton. "I patted the other one that was on fire out, and I grabbed the fire extinguisher, and I tried to go in their unit, and it was so full of smoke, and I could see the fire across the room, but I just couldn’t get to it because of all the smoke."

Neighbors described an explosion that rattled the building before the fire started.

"It was the biggest explosion we’ve ever felt in 20-some years here," said Joe Madden. "It rattled the chair I was sitting in."