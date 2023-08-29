Mequon Trinity-Freistadt site fire, history burns down

Fire destroyed part of Mequon's Trinity-Freistadt Historical Site Monday, Aug. 28.

The site's Mueller Shed stood for roughly 150 years only to burn down in one night.

Freistadt is now officially part of western Mequon. The Trinity-Freistadt Historical Site preserves a unique part of Wisconsin history.

"It was founded in 1839 when Pomeranians came to the area. They came specifically for religious freedom," said Terry Schoessow, the site's co-president.

One of the site's 12 buildings, the Mueller Shed was built in the 1870s and was used about a mile south of where it burned down.

Fire aftermath at Trinity-Freistadt Historical site, Mequon

"I thought it was a volcano in Hawaii or Maui or something," Schoessow said. "I didn’t recognize it."

Schoessow watched as firefighters worked and began their investigation into the cause.

"That’s still undetermined. We do know that the meter and main electrical connections for all the other buildings were in this building," said Schoessow.

The fire burned and blackened basically everything in its path, but leaders hope there are some things they can salvage.

"The metal has made it through, of course, and then some small farm instruments – fanning mills, and plows and things – which we’re hoping made it through," Schoessow said.

That hope remains as rubble covers history. The site is already receiving donations to rebuild whatever or however they can. Here's how to help: