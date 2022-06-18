Mequon car vs. dump truck crash, driver seriously injured: police
MEQUON, Wis. - The Mequon Police Department on Saturday, June 18 responded to the scene of a dump truck versus car crash.
According to police, the car was headed north on Baehr Road and failed to yield to a westbound dump truck at the intersection of Donges Bay Road.
The driver of the sedan sustained "severe" injuries and was taken to Froedtert Hospital.