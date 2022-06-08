Mequon crash, 2 cars involved, man in handcuffs

Police were on the scene of a crash in Mequon Wednesday night, June 8 at Port Washington Road and Highland.

The crash involved two cars.

A traffic light was damaged, and it appeared some wires even may have been taken down.

FOX6's cameras captured someone being taken away in handcuffs.

We have reached out to Mequon police for more information but have not heard back.