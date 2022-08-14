Mequon 4th annual Jewish Food Festival

Monday, Aug. 15 is the second day of the two-day Jewish Food Festival at Mequon's Rotary Park.

The annual festival grew out of the "Taste of Kosher" tables that Rabbi Luchins and his wife, Sheina, hosted at grocery stores.

People enjoyed traditional foods such as matzah ball soup, challah and kugel, along with entertainment.

The rabbi said the event goes beyond the food.

"We want to share the Jewish message of adding goodness and kindness, bringing more happiness in the world, one more light, making one more smile," said Rabbi Luchins. "Sharing with one more person can make the world a better place."

Proceeds fund the community outreach programs of the Peltz Center for Jewish Life.

The festival runs from noon until 7 p.m. Monday.