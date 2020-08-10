'Mensah pulled that trigger:' Police respond to state rep's account of incident outside officer's home

A state representative is calling out suspended Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah. David Bowen said Monday, Aug. 10 he was at the protest near 100th Street and Vienna Avenue Saturday, Aug. 8 and said Mensah instigated the violence that took place.

Bowen called the police account of what happened on Saturday a flat out lie. He said Mensah provoked the protestors, and believes the police are pushing a false narrative.

Among the crowd of roughly 60 protestors, Saturday night in front of this home was Rep. Bowen. He said Mensah's Facebook post detailing what happened, and the police statements released so far, are nowhere near reality.

Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, State Rep. David Bowen

"He was the one who sprayed pepper spray on protestors," said Bowen. "He was the one who came out overly aggressive."

Viewer video shows the group throwing toilet paper at the home, chanting "Black Lives Matter." Mensah said he tried to reason with them, but was physically assaulted. Police said one of the protesters fired a single shotgun round into the back door.

"There was a tussle," said Bowen. "Officer Mensah decided to engage with that protestor. He turned the safety off of that firearm and pulled the trigger."

But Bowen admitted he didn't actually see that happen.

"It was Officer Mensah who pulled that trigger," said Bowen. "That I was able to confirm."

Mensah is on a paid administrative leave after the fatal officer-involved shooting of 17-year old Alvin Cole earlier Feb. 2 outside Mayfair Mall. The case remains under review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. Mensah also killed two others in the line of duty. The deaths of Antonio Gonzales and Jay Anderson were ruled self-defense.

Joseph Mensah, Antonio Gonzalez, Jay Anderson, Alvin Cole

"I called people to measure people's integrity. I'll put up my credibility and integrity against anybody's any day," said Bowen when asked what he would say to people who don't believe him.

Wauwatosa police tweeted a statement in response to Bowen:

"This is what he wanted," said Bowen. "He wanted to escalate things that day."

Bowen said Monday he does not have any photos or video to back up his statements, and that he hopes to meet with the mayor in the near future.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.