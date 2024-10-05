Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft, wallet stolen; suspects sought

article

A wallet was stolen from Woodman's Food Market in Menomonee Falls on Thursday, Oct. 3.

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, at about 4 p.m., two people (pictured) were captured on surveillance footage leaving the store with the victim's wallet after taking it from her purse.

The two suspects left the scene in the pictured vehicle.

One of the suspects

Suspects' vehicle

If you have any information or similar incidents with these suspects, please contact Officer Kern of the Menomonee Falls Police Department regarding case 24-023905.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through their website or through the P3 phone app.