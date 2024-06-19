Menomonee Falls Woodman’s theft; police seek suspect

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking to identify a woman involved in a retail theft at Woodman's Food Market.

The theft happened around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. Police said she skip-scanned $87.07 worth of merchandise.

The suspect is described as a Black adult female, wearing a black shower cap or similar style hat, metallic hoop earrings, a white thin-strap tank top, denim shorts, black ankle socks and black sandals. She was carrying a lighter colored handbag with brown trim. Police said she appeared to have a tattoo on her right shoulder.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said she was accompanied by a juvenile described as a Black female, with dark-colored braids with beads at the ends, wearing a pink short-sleeve graphic t-shirt, gray full-length tights and pink sandals.

Via Menomonee Falls Police Department

The woman and juvenile arrived in a dark-colored 2004 Cadillac Deville Sedan with Wisconsin registration plate AJT6224.