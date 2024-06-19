Menomonee Falls Woodman’s theft; police seek suspect
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking to identify a woman involved in a retail theft at Woodman's Food Market.
The theft happened around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. Police said she skip-scanned $87.07 worth of merchandise.
The suspect is described as a Black adult female, wearing a black shower cap or similar style hat, metallic hoop earrings, a white thin-strap tank top, denim shorts, black ankle socks and black sandals. She was carrying a lighter colored handbag with brown trim. Police said she appeared to have a tattoo on her right shoulder.
Police said she was accompanied by a juvenile described as a Black female, with dark-colored braids with beads at the ends, wearing a pink short-sleeve graphic t-shirt, gray full-length tights and pink sandals.
Via Menomonee Falls Police Department
The woman and juvenile arrived in a dark-colored 2004 Cadillac Deville Sedan with Wisconsin registration plate AJT6224.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website, or through the new P3 phone app. The MFPD can be reached by phone at 262-532-8700.