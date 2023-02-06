Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $150+ worth of merchandise stolen

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on Feb. 1.

Police say four male suspects between the ages of 12-23 stole $158.27 of merchandise by concealing it under purchased merchandise in plastic grocery bags.

The suspects left in a black Ford Focus AZ plate- L1A7YG.

If you locate the suspects or have any additional information in identifying the suspects, please advise Officer Burdgick, Menomonee Falls Police department case 23-002801.