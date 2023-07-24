Menomonee Falls Woodman's liquor theft, 2 sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for two women who stole liquor from Woodman's.

The theft happened July 20 around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the women concealed a total of four bottles of Casamigos Anejo. One woman put two bottles in her purse, and the other woman put two bottles in her pants. They then tried leaving the liquor department without paying.

At this point, police said the women fought with employees and threatened them.

Menomonee Falls Woodman's liquor theft

They eventually got away in a white Chevy Trax with a white dealer place cover. Police said a third person was their driver. There was an "Air Jordan" sticker on the lower middle part of the rear window.

Police described one woman as wearing a white halter top and cream pants. She has "Afro-style hair."

Menomonee Falls Woodman's liquor theft

The other woman was wearing a black shirt with writing on it and jeans. Her hair was in pink/black braids.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.