Menomonee Falls woman turns 105

There was a very special celebration in Menomonee Falls Tuesday, Aug. 23 for Sarafina Peterson.

She turned 105 years old.

Her family and friends joined her for a party at the Arboretum Senior Community.

She said this was just part of the big celebration.

"I have a very nice family," said Peterson. "They take good care of me, and it makes me happy. Yesterday, they took me to Potawatomi, and I had such a great time. This was a surprise to me, and so I'm happy."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Peterson's parents were born in Italy, and she was born in Milwaukee and lived there most of her life, but she still loves to sing Italian songs.

Happy birthday, Sarafina!