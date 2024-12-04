Menomonee Falls vehicle theft; police seek 2 people

article

The Brief The Village of Menomonee Falls Police Department is attempting to locate two suspects involved in a recent vehicle theft. Police said it took place on Friday, Nov. 29, around 2:30 p.m. A stolen blue two-door Infiniti Q60s pulled up to the victim’s vehicle in the Anytime Fitness parking lot and an unknown person exited the vehicle, smashed the driver’s side window and stole the victim's vehicle.



The Village of Menomonee Falls Police Department is attempting to locate two suspects involved in a recent vehicle theft.

Police said it took place on Friday, Nov. 29, around 2:30 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A stolen blue two-door Infiniti Q60s with no displayed registration plates pulled up to the victim’s white Infiniti Q50 in the Anytime Fitness parking lot on Silver Spring and an unknown person exited the vehicle, smashed the driver’s side window and stole the victim's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MFPD at 262-532-8700.