Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx theft; police seek suspects

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking to identify two women involved in a retail theft at TJ Maxx. The theft happened around 9:12 p.m. on June 30.

Police say the two suspects stole a total of $499.77 in merchandise.

One suspect was wearing a pink sundress, white shorts, flip-flops and a black bonnet. The other suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts with white, white thong flip-flops. She had a bag which was white with black designs on the top and yellow on the bottom third.

If you are able to identify the suspects or have any other pertinent information, please contact Officer Falter with the Menomonee Falls Police Department.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.