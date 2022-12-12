Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx theft; 3 sought

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the T.J. Maxx store located on Falls Parkway. It happened on Dec. 10.

Police say three female suspects left TJ Maxx with unpaid merchandise. All three suspects left in a newer model gray Dodge Durango.

If you can assist with identifying the suspects in the attached photos or have information reference this retail theft please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department, reference case 22-029442, Ofc. Strom.