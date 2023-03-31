Menomonee Falls shoplifters; 3 stole from Pick 'n Save, police say

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate three people they say shoplifted from the Pick 'n Save store on Appleton Avenue.

Officils say the theft happened just before noon on Thursday, March 30. They say all three people arrived and left in a blue 2020 Chevrolet Trax with Wisconsin license, AMW-9220. Also noteworthy – the vehicle has a broken rear driver side window with a white cloth or plastic covering.

If you have any information about the people pictured, you are urged to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.