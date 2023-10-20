Menomonee Falls school book ban, 33 titles yanked

Menomonee Falls High School has banned 33 books from its school library, including some well-known works.

Titles include Kurt Vonnegut's "Slaughterhouse-Five" and Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye."

"Some of them are pretty significant in literary history," said William Gottemoller, a 2023 graduate and current Harvard University student. "Those are very influential and significant books in the American canon, and yet they are being removed from our library."

The district cites two reasons to pull the books: profanity and/or sexually explicit content. FOX6 News wanted to know exactly what the complaints were for each book, but the superintendent did not share.

Gregory Maguire's "Wicked" does have some sexual content, including an animal having intercourse with a human. Patricia McCormick's book "Sold" is about a 13-year-old girl forced into sexual slavery; it uses explicit language to describe her assaults and trauma.

Menomonee Falls High School

"If we are to allow that generation to become the leaders of the future, they need to have access to every single book that is in the Western canon," Gottemoller said. "I think Nina (the school board president) and our superintendent are missing the point of literature in the first place, especially literature that’s meant to serve some sort of political or emotional cause.

"It’s not meant to (be) all sugar and spice and clear and very nice. It’s meant to be evocative, it’s meant to provoke you, to challenge what you believe about the world. And that is the premise of an education in the first place: You don’t learn what to do, think – you learn how to think."

The Menomonee Falls School District's current policy allows a parent or person living there to make a complaint about a book. That triggers several levels of review, including the possibility of a reconsideration committee.

There are questions about what process was used for these 33 books. The district said it was using an older policy because that's when the complaints came in. However, activist group Grassroots Menomonee Falls said the older policy still required three levels of review.

FOX6 asked the superintendent for an interview, but he pointed to the district's statement. FOX6 also asked each school board member for an interview, but did not immediately hear back.

Here's the complete list of 33 books: