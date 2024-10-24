Menomonee Falls retail theft at Target; police seek woman

article

The Brief The Menomonee Falls Police Department is attempting to identify two male suspects involved in a recent felony retail theft. It happened at the Target on Shady Lane around 1:23 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Police said an unidentified female, likely in her early 20s, arrived and left the store via a transportation service like Uber or Lyft.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the MFPD at 262-532-8700.