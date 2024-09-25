Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls retail theft; police seek 2 men

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 25, 2024 8:15pm CDT
Via Menomonee Falls Police Department

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is attempting to identify two male suspects involved in a recent felony retail theft.

It happened at the Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Police said two males worked together to conceal and steal multiple bottles of cologne. They exited the store and fled in a newer model, a white Kia Soul, bearing an unreadable temporary plate.

The retail theft value is unclear.

Via Menomonee Falls Police Department

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, reference case 24-023136.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the P3 app.