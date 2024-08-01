Menomonee Falls retail theft; police say man took $226 of baby formula

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for a recent retail theft.

Police said on Wednesday, July 31, a man allegedly stole 12 containers of baby formula from Target valued at $226.68. It happened around 1:30 p.m.

There is no vehicle information available. He left the area on foot traveling east.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information should contact MFPD at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the P3 phone app.