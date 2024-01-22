Menomonee Falls pub shooting; Dylan Breidenbach sentenced, 4 years prison

article

A Waukesha County judge sentenced Dylan Breidenbach on Monday, Jan. 22. to four years in prison plus an additional six years of extended supervision in connection with the firing of a gunshot inside Sal's Pub and Grill in Menomonee Falls in November 2023.

That sentence was handed down after Breidenbach pleaded guilty to one of three charges against him – attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Two other charges were dismissed by the court and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

According to police, Breidenback had been harassing customers on the evening of Nov. 20, 2023. He was asked to leave before being escorted out. Breidenbach later returned with a "large caliber rifle," police said, firing one round. Customers then took him down until police arrived.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No one was hurt.

Breidenbach was arrested following the incident.