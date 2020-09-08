Menomonee Falls police seek to ID suspect who stole from CVS Pharmacy

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a theft suspect.

Officials say the crime in question happened around 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31. They say the suspect entered a CVS Pharmacy on Appleton Avenue, selected a backpack off the rack, filled it with various store merchandise, totaling $432.35, and exited the store.

Police say the suspect fled in a white Buick Lucerne with no registration plates. The suspect is described as a male, Black, wearing a red polo shirt, black pants, and black leather shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact MFPD Officer Rowen at 262-532-8700 and reference case 20-027199.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.