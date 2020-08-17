Menomonee Falls parents warned of 'potentially inappropriate' communication between school staffer, student

In Menomonee Falls Monday, Aug. 17, North Middle School parents learned of "potentially inappropriate" communication involving a "...former North Middle School (NMS) staff member" and "...NMS student."

In an email sent Monday, titled, "Social Media Safety," district leaders said the "...social media/texting communication" in question was reported to the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

North Middle School

The note went on to state, in part: "...The district has no evidence that any inappropriate communications took place between this former staff member and any students during the staff member's employment with the district," and, "...The staff member's employment ended with the district at the end of the last school year based on staffing-level changes."

FOX6 News reached out to the district for an interview about the situation -- but were told it is now a police matter.

The district stated that the safety and well-being of students is of utmost importance, and that "...students and teachers are discouraged to send or receive text communication with each other."

Parents were advised to continue monitoring their own children's social media accounts.

Meanwhile, FOX6 News reached out to police to find out where the investigation stands, and whether any arrests have been made. We did not hear back Monday.