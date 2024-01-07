Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, $358 worth of clothing stolen

article

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for stealing clothing from the Kohl's store in Menomonee Falls.

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, officers responded to a retail theft complaint at the Kohl's store on Appleton Avenue around 1:33 p.m on Friday, Jan. 5.

Two women concealed $358 worth of clothing in the fitting room and left the store without paying.

One suspect was identified and cited. The remaining suspect (in the picture) is still unidentified.

If you have any information, please contact Officer Riley at the Menomonee Falls Police Department with any information about the pictured suspect. MFPD case #24-000365.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 app.