Menomonee Falls July 3 parade changes; no reserving viewing areas

The Village of Menomonee Falls Police Department announced Wednesday, June 7 changes that have been made regarding the July 3 Independence Day Parade.

New this year, that there will be no reserving, staking, taping off or otherwise marking off the viewing areas that are in the public right-of-way prior to 4:30 p.m. on July 3.

Any items placed on the public right-of-way will be removed prior to 4:30 p.m. on July 3. The right-of-way areas include the medians, sidewalks and the grassy area between the curb line and the sidewalk. Any items placed on the public right-of-way will be confiscated and discarded as abandoned property.

"It is the Menomonee Falls Police Department’s responsibility to ensure that the event is as safe as possible for all to enjoy. As times have changed, the overall safety concerns associated with the reserving of viewing areas on the medians and curb areas along with pedestrian movement into the roadways prior to the road closings has caused the village to make some necessary changes," said the Village of Menomonee Falls Police Department.

The police department will facilitate a closure of the parade route on July 3 starting at 4:30 p.m. This will allow ample time for spectators to occupy their desired viewing areas along the parade route. Spectators are prohibited from being in the roadway/median prior to the 4:30 p.m. road closure.

Subjects entering the roadway/median outside the time of the aforementioned closure are subject to enforcement measures.