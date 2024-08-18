Menomonee Falls home break-in, person shot; suspects sought

article

One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Menomonee Falls early Sunday morning, Aug. 18, and police are still searching for the suspects.

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, officers along with the fire department responded to Weyer Farm Drive around 2:42 a.m. for a report of a resident who was shot.

The victim was treated on scene and taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that at least two suspects had entered the victim’s home. While in the home, the victim confronted the suspects and one of the suspects shot the victim.

Numerous squads responded with help from other law enforcement agencies to check the immediate and surrounding areas for the suspects.

After the area was searched and cleared, the scene was turned over to the detectives who are leading the investigation, which is active and ongoing.

If you have any information or video of the incident, please call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

Law enforcement encourages everyone to be vigilant, lock your doors and contact the police if you see any suspicious activity.