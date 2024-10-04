Menomonee Falls home break-in and shooting; 3 arrested, charged

article

The Brief: Three people were arrested and charged in connection to an August home break-in and shooting in Menomonee Falls. The arrests came after search warrants were executed in Milwaukee County and Racine County. They face several felony charges, including burglary.



Three people have been arrested in connection to a home break-in and shooting in Menomonee Falls back in August 2024.

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, on Thursday, Oct. 3, multiple search warrants were executed in Milwaukee and Racine Counties, which led to the arrest of three suspects.

August break-in and shooting

On Sunday, Aug. 18, at 2:42 a.m., Menomonee Falls Police along with the fire department responded to Weyer Farm Drive for a report of a resident who was shot.

The victim was treated on scene and taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that at least two suspects had entered the victim’s home. While in the home, the victim confronted the suspects and one of the suspects shot the victim.

Numerous squads responded with help from other law enforcement agencies to check the immediate and surrounding areas for the suspects.

After the area was searched and cleared, the scene was turned over to the detectives.

Suspects arrested and charged

On Friday, Oct. 4, the Menomonee Falls Police Department announced that the three people had been arrested the previous day following the execution of search warrants in Milwaukee County and Racine County.

The suspects were booked and taken to the Waukesha County jail. The Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office has filed multiple felony charges against the suspects in Waukesha County Circuit Court.

The charges are as follows:

22-year-old Zamontae Burch:

Attempt 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide Felony, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Burglary, Armed with a Dangerous Weapon, as Party to a Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Operate Vehicle without Consent-Passenger

Zamontae Burch

23-year-old Demetri Duvall-Wilks:

Burglary, Armed with a Dangerous Weapon, as Party to a Crime

Operate Vehicle without Consent-Passenger

Demetri Duvall-Wilks

25-year-old Dezmen Wilks:

Burglary, Armed with a Dangerous Weapon, as Party to a Crime

Operate Vehicle without Consent-Passenger

Dezmen Wilks

Zamontae Burch is being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond. Demetri Duvall-Wilks and Dezmen Wilks are each being held on a $100,000 cash bond. All three have preliminary hearings scheduled for Oct. 16.

Investigation

The Menomonee Falls Police Department said:

"We would like to thank the public for their patience and assistance they provided during this entire investigation. Due to the limited information that was provided to the public by our department, we felt it was important to explain why. It was learned very early on by our Detectives that they would need to limit information provided to the public to prevent alerting the suspects to their investigative efforts that may have impacted the integrity of this investigation."

Police say this investigation is still ongoing and limited information will be provided.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, the Milwaukee Police Department and the Racine Police Department helped with the investigation.