Menomonee Falls GameStop Xbox thief wanted

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who they say stole an Xbox from GameStop on Monday night, March 6.

The Xbox Series X, still in its original packaging, was taken from the store on County Line Road around 8:15 p.m.

Police described the suspect as having long, black hair in a ponytail and a gold grill on his upper teeth with some gold on his lower teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call 262-532-8700 or email Officer Falter.