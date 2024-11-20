Menomonee Falls doorstep theft; police seek woman
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted for a recent theft.
Police said around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, a woman approached a home on Country Terrace Ln near Fond du Lac Ave and stole two Amazon packages from the doorstep. She left on foot, headed southeast.
The suspect is described as female, white, in her approximate mid-30s and around 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown or red hair. She was in a dark blue or dark gray sweater with a grid pattern and black pants at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MFPD at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app.