Menomonee Falls building fire; small explosions noted

article

Menomonee Falls firefighters battled a fire at a business on Carmen Avenue Sunday evening, April 14.

The first crews arriving on the scene around 7:25 p.m. reported an active fire. Initially, information noted an explosion preceded the fire.

Officials said while firefighters were extinguishing the fire, smaller explosions were noted. The fire was under control at 8:40 pm.

No injuries were reported.

Menomonee Falls building fire, Carmen Avenue (Courtesy: Steve Taggart)

The business was not open at the time of call and no employees were in the building.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Assistance was received from Wauwatosa, Merton, Butler, City of Brookfield, Germantown, Elm Grove, New Berlin, Pewaukee, Southern Ozaukee Fire and EMS, Menomonee Falls Police Department, Department of Public Works, and the Water Utility.

Menomonee Falls building fire, Carmen Avenue (Courtesy: Steve Taggart)

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Menomonee Falls Fire Investigators.