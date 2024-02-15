Menomonee Falls retail theft; police seek 4

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying four persons of interest regarding a retail theft.

Police said four people took Ring doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, Chromebook laptops and Lenovo Idea pads without attempting to make payments at Best Buy on Saturday, Feb. 10, shortly after 3:30 p.m.

They left the store in an unknown direction in a black SUV.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact authorities at 262-532-8700.