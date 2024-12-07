Menomonee Falls attempted check fraud at bank, suspects sought
MILWAUKEE - Two people tried to pass a fraudulent check at a bank in Menonomee Falls on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and police need your help identifying them.
According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, at 2:17 p.m., the two suspects (pictured) attempted to utter a fraudulent check at Collins State Bank.
The suspects fled the scene in a black 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan.
If you have any information on these suspects, please contact the Village of Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.
To make an anonymous tip, you can contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.