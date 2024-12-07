Menomonee Falls attempted check fraud at bank, suspects sought

article

The Brief Police in Menomonee Falls are looking for two people who uttered a fraudulent check at a bank. The incident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Collins State Bank. The two suspects fled the scene in a black 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan.



Two people tried to pass a fraudulent check at a bank in Menonomee Falls on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and police need your help identifying them.

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, at 2:17 p.m., the two suspects (pictured) attempted to utter a fraudulent check at Collins State Bank.

The suspects fled the scene in a black 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan.

If you have any information on these suspects, please contact the Village of Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, you can contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.