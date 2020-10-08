Men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan's governor trained in Wisconsin

The FBI says it broke up a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor before Election Day -- and five of the six men now behind bars trained in Cambria, Wisconsin.

The FBI complaint said the five men and others came to Cambria, a small town in Columbia County, in July. There, the men trained on guns and worked on combat drills. One of the men tried to build an improvised explosive device.

The complaint said one of the men, Adam Fox, said he needed "200 men" to storm the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan -- and take hostages, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Fox explained they would try the governor of Michigan for 'treason' and he said they would execute the plan before the November 2020 elections.

Officials say the group did surveillance of Gov. Whitmer's vacation home twice -- that included two unnamed people from Wisconsin.

"Fox and Croft, in particular, discussed detonating explosive devices to divert police from the area of the home," said Andrew Birge, United States Attorney.

"A few isolated groups in the backwater of American life still hold perverted notions of what America is all about," said Gov. Whitmer (D-Michigan).

The FBI's investigation took months -- and relied on undercover agents, confidential sources, and secret recordings of group meetings and phone calls. Hundreds of officers worked on the case.

Wisconsin's attorney general and local police were not involved.

If convicted, the men involved in this plot could face up to life in prison.

