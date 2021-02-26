Expand / Collapse search

Meijer donates 6,000 turkeys to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Turkey giveaway

Meijer donates turkeys.

MILWAUKEE - Bird was the word in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 25 -- as thousands of turkeys were handed out. 

6,000 turkeys were donated to Feeding America by Meijer grocery stories. On Thursday, a contact-free drive-through distribution to community members and food pantry partners took place at Greater New Berth Church in Milwaukee. 

The Brewers were also helping in handing out all the turkeys.

Meijer is giving away more than 50,000 turkeys to food banks across the Midwest.

As Wisconsin prepares to open up vaccine eligibility, thousands are on waiting lists at local health departments.