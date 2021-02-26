Meijer donates 6,000 turkeys to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Bird was the word in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 25 -- as thousands of turkeys were handed out.

6,000 turkeys were donated to Feeding America by Meijer grocery stories. On Thursday, a contact-free drive-through distribution to community members and food pantry partners took place at Greater New Berth Church in Milwaukee.

The Brewers were also helping in handing out all the turkeys.

Meijer is giving away more than 50,000 turkeys to food banks across the Midwest.