Meijer helps food pantries with $10 'Simply Give' donation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Meijer customers can help stock the shelves of their local food pantry by purchasing a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout at their local Meijer. Now through November 25, Meijer is even double matching ALL donations made to partner pantries through its Simply Give program.

Each Meijer Simply Give campaign replenishes the shelves of more than 250 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

"We’re pleased to help our customers stretch their hunger relief efforts even further by extending our Double Match period through Thanksgiving. After facing the challenges of last year’s holiday season, we have a lot to be grateful for this year," said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving for Meijer "But for so many families, the challenge of food insecurity remains as the ongoing pandemic and its resulting economic burdens fall largely on our community’s most vulnerable members."

See below and attached for the list of Wisconsin food pantry partners:

For more information on the Simply Give program, please visit meijercommunity.com/simply-give

