Mega Millions jackpot now $383 million; drawing set for Tuesday

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has soared to $383 million for the drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The cash option is worth $277.3 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in Illinois on June 8. The Tuesday drawing will be the 28th in this current run.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mega Millions drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday to be included in that day’s drawing.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.

For the record, one year ago, a Racine man became a millionaire overnight. He won a $120 million Wisconsin Lottery Mega Millions Jackpot after purchasing a ticket from Kwik Trip, 4924 Spring Street in Mount Pleasant for the Sept. 15, 2020 drawing.