Mega Millions: $1M ticket sold in Kaukauna

A lucky Wisconsin player won $1 million in the Friday, July 29 drawing, a release from Mega Millions said Monday. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner in Kaukauna.

The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize.

"We are so excited," said Lighthouse Corner co-owner, Evelyn Defatte-Singh. "I was the one who sold him the winning ticket. The winner is a regular, local customer and we're thrilled for him and his family."

For Friday's drawing, a single, jackpot-winning ticket of $1.337 billion was sold in Illinois. The winning ticket ended as the second-highest Mega Millions jackpot and third-largest jackpot prize in United States history.

Nationally, the Friday Mega Millions drawing produced 14,391,740 winning tickets including 26 second-tier winners of at least $1 million. In total, this run of 30 draws (since April 29) resulted in:

68 total second-tier winning tickets of at least $1 million (33 of 68 with the Megaplier)

1,062 third-tier winning tickets of at least $10,000 (203 of 1,062 with the Megaplier)

5 million total winning tickets across all prize tiers

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent incentive. For selling the $1 million Mega Millions ticket, Lighthouse Corner will receive $20,000.