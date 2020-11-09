Meeting on Burlington anti-racism proposal adjourns early

Contentious debate erupted over an anti-racism proposal on Monday, Nov. 9 during a Burlington Area School District board meeting. About 100 people attended the meeting, held in the library of Karcher Middle School, which essentially turned into a protest.

According to the meeting agenda, the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism was set to discuss an anti-racism proposal for the district; however, before the board could make it to that item, public comment became heated. Community members on both sides argued about proposed curriculum, and recently reported incidents of racism in the community.

Soon after the public comment section ended, some members of the audience began chanting and marching throughout the library.

As tempers continued to flare, the board adjourned the meeting early. Burlington police officers responded to the school, and escorted everyone in attendance outside.

Currently, the meeting has not been rescheduled.