Mediterranean Beef Flank Steak Pitas: recipe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:59AM
Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share the recipe.

Looking to spice up our meal with flavor and color? The Mediterranean Beef Flank Steak Pitas are a perfect way to do so. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share the recipe. 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Flank Steak (about 1-1/2 pounds)

Spicy Green Seasoning:

  • 1 cup fresh parsley, loosely packed
  • 1 cup fresh basil leaves, loosely packed
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon minced jalapeño pepper
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Cucumber Salad:

  • 1/3 cup reduced-fat feta cheese crumbles
  • 1 dozen cherry tomatoes, sliced
  • 2 cups diced cucumber
  • 1/4 cup fresh oregano
  • 1-1/2 cups diced red onions
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 whole wheat pita breads
  • 1 cup hummus

COOKING:

To prepare Spicy Green Seasoning, combine all ingredients in blender or food processor; process on and off until all ingredients are blended. Remove 2 tablespoons of Spicy Green Seasoning; rub on all side of beef Flank Steak. Place steak in food-safe plastic bag. Close bag securely and marinate for 6 hours or up to over night. Reserve the remaining salsa for later. 

Combine all ingredients for Cucumber Salad﻿in large bowl; toss gently. Cover and refrigerate 20 minutes.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 16 to 21 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Cook's Tip: You may cook steak on stove top: Heat large, nonstick skillet over medium until hot. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place beef Flank Steak in skillet; cook 16 to 20 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 145°F (for medium) to 160°F (medium) doneness, turning occasionally.

Place 1/4 cup hummus on each pita; top with Cucumber Salad. Carve steak into thin slices. Top Cucumber Salad with steak; top with Spicy Green Seasoning. 