Mediterranean Beef Flank Steak Pitas: recipe
Looking to spice up our meal with flavor and color? The Mediterranean Beef Flank Steak Pitas are a perfect way to do so. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share the recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Flank Steak (about 1-1/2 pounds)
Spicy Green Seasoning:
- 1 cup fresh parsley, loosely packed
- 1 cup fresh basil leaves, loosely packed
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon minced jalapeño pepper
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Cucumber Salad:
- 1/3 cup reduced-fat feta cheese crumbles
- 1 dozen cherry tomatoes, sliced
- 2 cups diced cucumber
- 1/4 cup fresh oregano
- 1-1/2 cups diced red onions
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 4 whole wheat pita breads
- 1 cup hummus
COOKING:
To prepare Spicy Green Seasoning, combine all ingredients in blender or food processor; process on and off until all ingredients are blended. Remove 2 tablespoons of Spicy Green Seasoning; rub on all side of beef Flank Steak. Place steak in food-safe plastic bag. Close bag securely and marinate for 6 hours or up to over night. Reserve the remaining salsa for later.
Combine all ingredients for Cucumber Saladin large bowl; toss gently. Cover and refrigerate 20 minutes.
Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 16 to 21 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
Cook's Tip: You may cook steak on stove top: Heat large, nonstick skillet over medium until hot. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place beef Flank Steak in skillet; cook 16 to 20 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 145°F (for medium) to 160°F (medium) doneness, turning occasionally.
Place 1/4 cup hummus on each pita; top with Cucumber Salad. Carve steak into thin slices. Top Cucumber Salad with steak; top with Spicy Green Seasoning.