Mediterranean Beef Flank Steak Pitas: recipe

Looking to spice up our meal with flavor and color? The Mediterranean Beef Flank Steak Pitas are a perfect way to do so. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share the recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Flank Steak (about 1-1/2 pounds)

Spicy Green Seasoning:

1 cup fresh parsley, loosely packed

1 cup fresh basil leaves, loosely packed

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced jalapeño pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

Cucumber Salad:

1/3 cup reduced-fat feta cheese crumbles

1 dozen cherry tomatoes, sliced

2 cups diced cucumber

1/4 cup fresh oregano

1-1/2 cups diced red onions

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 whole wheat pita breads

1 cup hummus

COOKING:

To prepare Spicy Green Seasoning, combine all ingredients in blender or food processor; process on and off until all ingredients are blended. Remove 2 tablespoons of Spicy Green Seasoning; rub on all side of beef Flank Steak. Place steak in food-safe plastic bag. Close bag securely and marinate for 6 hours or up to over night. Reserve the remaining salsa for later.

Combine all ingredients for Cucumber Salad﻿in large bowl; toss gently. Cover and refrigerate 20 minutes.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 16 to 21 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Cook's Tip: You may cook steak on stove top: Heat large, nonstick skillet over medium until hot. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place beef Flank Steak in skillet; cook 16 to 20 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 145°F (for medium) to 160°F (medium) doneness, turning occasionally.

Place 1/4 cup hummus on each pita; top with Cucumber Salad. Carve steak into thin slices. Top Cucumber Salad with steak; top with Spicy Green Seasoning.