Medical examiner investigates at least 9 weekend deaths

From a 16-year-old killed in a road rage shooting to a man who drowned in the Milwaukee River after trying to flee from deputies, it was a busy weekend for the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office -- investigating at least nine deaths.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Sept. 20, the medical examiner confirmed three homicides, three overdoses, one drowning, a fatal car crash and a coronavirus death.

At around 3:30 Saturday morning, police said a 29-year old woman was struck after another driver ran a red light near 6th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. The 29-year-old was partially ejected as her car flipped over. She later died at the hospital. Three others in her vehicle, a 28-year-old woman, a 34-year old man and a 26-year-old man, were also hurt. A 28-year-old man in the striking vehicle was also injured, while the 26-year-old behind the wheel was arrested.

At around 6 p.m., a 31-year-old man drowned after jumping off the Clybourn Bridge into the Milwaukee River. Police said the man had been running from deputies, although it's unclear why.

Just before 9 Saturday night, police said a 16-year-old was shot in the chest and killed in a road rage incident near 6th Street and Walnut Street. Neighbors living nearby told FOX6 News at least a half-dozen bullet casings were found by investigators at the scene.

Also Saturday, police said a 15-year-old girl was found dead in a Greenfield motel. The motel's manager told FOX6 the girl was not a registered guest, and the man who rented the room was not there when police arrived. The medical examiner is investigating it as a "suspicious death." The girl's autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

The road rage shooting remains unsolved. Anyone with information was asked to contact MPD or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.