Medical examiner identifies good Samaritan, teen who died after being pulled from water at McKinley Beach

By Katie DeLong
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Monday, Aug. 10 identified a man and a teenage boy who died after a water rescue Saturday at McKinley Beach.

Sheriff's officials said the man, identified as Jesse Brock, 50, tried to rescue 14-year-old Tony Bishop, and both went under.

Brock was able to rescue another 14-year-old boy, who made it out of the water.

According to sheriff's officials, Brock was pulled from the water shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday and taken to the hospital, where he died Sunday morning.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Bishop was recovered, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving measures.

Sheriff's officials said an investigation revealed the two boys had entered the water, and one began to struggle, and when the second boy came to assist, both became caught in a current.

That's when Brock, described as a good Samaritan by sheriff's officials, went in to help.

The 50-year-old good Samaritan saw the boys in distress and went into the water to try to help. He was able to rescue one of the boys and tried to rescue the second, but both were pulled under.