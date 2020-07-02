Expand / Collapse search

Medical examiner called to scene of crash between airport spur and College Avenue

Published 
Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday, July 2 was called to the scene of crash near Howell Avenue and Citation Way -- that's between the Airport Spur and College Avenue.

A FOX6 crew on scene saw a motorcycle on the side of the road.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.